Little Gifts of Hope to Go to Recent Hurricane Victims

You are invited to sign a card attached to a Vermont-crafted Caring Coin, which will be personally delivered to survivors of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Caring Coin is a simple, personal and tangible reminder to those suffering the devastation of these hurricanes that people in Vermont do care and are thinking of them. The Caring Coins are little gifts of hope. Individuals, schools and other groups are participating by signing the cards and helping with assembly. To learn more about how you can help, go to thecaringcoins.com or The Caring Coins on Facebook. This is completely a volunteer gesture. There is no cost to participate. However, if you would like to chip in toward the costs, contact Salley Gibney through the website. Over 165,000 Caring Coins have been shared as reminders of a caring connection offering hope to survivors of Hurricanes Katrina, Irene and Sandy and other disasters, as well as with our troops and children and youth around the world privately and through the You Are Never Alone Foundation. The response to each caring connection is amazing.