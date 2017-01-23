Lively Outdoor Activities the Focus at Grafton Lakes State Park

Grafton Lakes State Park’s 32nd annual Winter Festival takes place on Saturday, January 28. This event is free of charge, and will feature outdoor activities, indoor exhibits, food vendors and family-friendly recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults can join in a guided snowshoe or cross-country ski outing, or borrow snowshoes for a free demo around the park. Fans of four-legged creatures can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, a guided morning walk for dogs and a demonstration by the Park’s K9 Unit. For the kids, Winter Fest offers its popular snow bowling hill, snowshoe races, a snowball toss and rides with the charming Northland Newfoundlands. Other offerings include free snowmobile rides, a skating rink on Long Pond and an ice hockey tournament on Mill Pond. The Polar Plunge, which benefits Our Lady of the Snow Parish’s food pantry, charges into Long Pond at 1 p.m. As always, there is a playful prize offered by the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park for the silliest costume. Visitors who need to warm up can escape the cold by stopping inside to enjoy indoor exhibits. Engaging and creative activities include kids’ nature crafts, a balloon artist, and a variety of regional community and conservation organizations whose displays will educate and entertain. New York raptors and North American reptiles are this year’s live animal presentations. Refreshments will be available.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, 12 miles east of Troy, N.Y. Use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way and pick up event information at the ticket booth as you enter.

There is no entrance fee for the Winter Festival. For more information, call 518-279-1155. A full schedule of events is available at nysparks.com/parks.