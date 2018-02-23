Local Artists Invited to Poultney’s Sap Bucket Challenge

The Poultney Rotary and Stone Valley Arts (SVA) at Fox Hill invite local artists to enter their unique masterpieces in the 2018 Sap Bucket Challenge by turning an ordinary sap bucket into a work of art. Interested artists can pick up their free sap bucket ‘canvas’ at Williams Hardware on Main Street in Poultney during regular business hours. A silent auction of the sap buckets will be held during Pultney’s Maplefest celebration on Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poultney American Legion Post 39. Funds from the auction will benefit both the Rotary and SVA. There will be prizes donated by Telescope Casual Furniture and Centers Healthcare of Granville for Best in Show and two youth categories: PreK to sixth grade and Junior High to College. The deadline for submissions is March 2. Buckets can be returned February 26 through March 2 to Williams Hardware or the Poultney Public Library. Beginning the week of March 12, they will help dress up the storefronts of Poultney. To learn more, email stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com.