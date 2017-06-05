Local Comedians Reunite for Fundraising Event

On Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. the Catamount Tap House on County Street in Bennington will present a comedy show fundraiser featuring local comics. Sue Belshaw, a long -time resident of Bennington now living in Florida, and friends Rick Conety, Carlisle Carey, Mark Jagiello, Seth Brown and Mike Kingsbury will be performing. Back in 2010, Sue brought together a group of comedians from surrounding areas and they began performing a series of shows introducing comedy to the Bennington scene. This performance will be a reunion of some of the alumni from those shows. Admission is free. Donations to raise funds for a summer camp ministry at which Sue teaches English and softball to kids and teens in Hungary will be gratefully accepted. The camps are being taught by a team of five adult volunteers from several states sponsored by International Messengers based in Iowa. The team volunteers their time; their largest expense is the airfare to Hungary.