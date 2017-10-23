Local Halloween Activities

Arlington

The Arlington Garden Club is sponsoring ‘Pumpkins on Parade’ on Sunday, October 29, at the stone wall at the Saint James Church on Route 7A. Children in grade six and below and their families are invited to bring their carved pumpkins that day for judging. Registration will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. There will also be a costume parade. Prizes will be awarded; all children will receive a goodie bag.

The Arlington Community Church will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Chapel on the Green, 62 Covered Bridge Road off Route 313. Get free candy from decorated car trunks and vans in the parking lot and enjoy refreshments in the social hall. For details, call Pastor Tim Snyder at 912-665-0561.

Burdett Commons’ holds its Haunted House at the Arlington Community House on Route 7A from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youth; ages three and under are free. There will be treats to purchase while you wait to enter. To learn more, email burdettcommonsinc@yahoo.com.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 69 will host a Children’s Halloween Party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. Children up to age 12 are invited to attend, accompanied by an adult. The party will offer games, crafts and coloring. Wear a costume! Lights snacks and juice will be available. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.

Cambridge, N.Y.

Kelvin Keraga hosts Whispering Bones, an evening of creepy and chilling tales told by some of the region’s best storytellers in support of Hubbard Hall’s arts education scholarship program. Come hear an eerie mix of classic legends and new stories on Friday, October 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20/adults, $10/students, available at the door.

Cambridge Public Library will have a super-sized Halloween StoryHour on Tuesday, October 31, with stories, creative play and pumpkin decorating. Please call to reserve a spot so that everyone who comes has a pumpkin to decorate. It’s free. Call 518-677-2443.

Dorset

The Dorset Village Library and the Dorset Historical Society are co-hosting the 1931 film, ‘Dracula’ at the Library on Saturday, October 28. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; the movie begins at 6. Popcorn included! On Tuesday, October 31, the Library will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treaters. Check out the Haunted Basement. For details on either event, call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.

Dorset School is taking their Halloween Parade on the road on October 31. Students will parade around the loop at the Dorset Green on Church Street, starting and ending at The Playhouse at 1:30 p.m. They will not be trick or treating at this time.

Greenwich, N.Y.

The 26th annual Greenwich Halloween Parade is Sunday, October 29. Participants should gather at 1 p.m. at the corner of Washington and Main Streets. The parade will march along Main Street to the parking lot at 2 Academy Street. For information, call 518-692-7979.

Londonderry

The South Londonderry Free Library invites goblins of all ages to a haunting Halloween program on Saturday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will share spooky stories and help kids create creepy crafts to take home. As always, the program is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. For more information, contact the Library at 802-824-3371.

Manchester

Small breed dogs are invited to dress up for the How’loween Canine Costume Ball on Saturday, October 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester Village. The event is free, and open to all dogs under 25 pounds. Reservations are required via email to melissa@wilburtoninn.com. For questions, call 917-680- 6739. Local dog-friendly businesses are supplying the prizes for the best-dressed dog. Mother Myrick’s will give the prize for the sweetest costume; Pets Etc, for the most creative homemade costume; Northshire Bookstore for the most literary costume; and Wagatha’s will award the grand prize and a box of treats to all participants.

Dr. Jonathan Mason, DMD, located at 74 Longview Drive, Manchester, will again be holding a Halloween candy buy-back, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, on November 6 to 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The collected candy will be sent through Operation Gratitude to US troops serving overseas. They will pay $1 per pound of candy, up to $5 to each participant. Through last year’s buy-back, Dr. Mason’s office was able to send 83 pounds of candy to soldiers and sailors from the generous contributions of Manchester area residents.

Pawlet

Join the Pawlet Public Library on Saturday, October 28, for the annual Halloween Parade for young children and their families in Pawlet Village. Gather on the steps of the Library at 10:30 a.m. for a photo, and then go trick-or-treating at some of the local businesses nearby. Join the fun at this safe, friendly tradition for local toddlers and preschoolers.

Rutland

A fundraising Family Halloween Dance Party will be held on Friday, October 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Just Dance Studio, 41 East Center Street, Rutland. Activities will include a costume contest, dance demonstrations, music and refreshments. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 per child, or $20 per family of four, at the door. Proceeds go to Christ the King School.

Winhall

Join the Winhall Memorial Library for their annual Trunk or Treat Celebration on Sunday, October 29, beginning at 11 a.m. Decorate your car trunk to hand out treats, trick or treat, play some games and have a hotdog. The most creative trunk wins a prize. Participants are asked to bring a donation for the food shelf. The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. To learn more, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.