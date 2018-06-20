Local Libraries Offer Summer Fun for Kids

Dorset Village Library

The Dorset Library is hosting a Dance Party on Saturday June 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. This fun, free dance is open to all, including families. There will be snacks and dance music appropriate for all ages. Bring your old friends, make some new ones, and have a great time! Call the Library at 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org to learn more.

Arlington Canfield Library

The Martha Canfield Library, 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington, invites readers of all ages to sign up for the ‘Libraries Rock!’ Summer Reading Program. Prizes are available for different age groups; kids five and up can pick up a weekly Paper Bag Challenge. From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, June 19 to 21, students in grades five and up will work in teams in ‘Robotics Rock;’ plan to attend all three days. On Friday, June 22, at 2 p.m., Dennis Waring will entertain families with authentic musical instruments from around the world. Preschool Storytimes for ages two to five will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning June 26.

‘Libraries Rock!’ Music Video Camp will meet on Tuesday through Friday, June 26 to 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. Students ages seven to 12 are invited to join Ann Hammerle from GNAT-TV, along with library staff and volunteers, to create a five-minute music video. Students will write script, choose cast and make costumes and props. The music video will highlight their favorite books and activities at the Library. Parents will be asked to sign a release which allows GNAT TV to air the video. To sign up for any of the programs, call the Library at 802-375-6153.

Pawlet Public Library

The Pawlet Public Library begins its free Summer Reading Program for children grades one to six, on Thursday, June 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The five-session program, following the statewide theme of ‘Libraries Rock!,’ continues on Wednesdays, June 27, July 11, 18 and 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hunter Bassett of Granville, N.Y., will orchestrate the program to encompass all things rock – from geology to rock n’ roll – with a treasure trove of activities and books. Children earn prizes and parents and other caregivers are encouraged to join in. Registration is required; all 802-325-3123. The Pawlet Public Library is located at 141 School Street in Pawlet. For further details, visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or call 802-325-3123.

Manchester Community Library

MCL’s Kids’ Summer Book Club will meet beginning on Wednesday, July 18, at 11 a.m., and continue on consecutive Wednesday mornings through August 15. Members will meet and discuss this year’s Vermont Reads book, ‘Bread and Roses, Too,’ by renowned Vermont author Katherine Paterson. Copies can be picked up at the Library in advance of the first meeting. Book Club members will earn free raffle tickets good for prize baskets and packages on display in the Library. Space is limited and pre-registration is required; call 802-362-2607 to sign up for this free book group recommended for ages nine and up. The MCL Kids’ Summer Book Club is sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and the Northshire Bookstore. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.