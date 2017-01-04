Local Policies Proven to Reduce Underage Drinking

Do local policies make a difference in reducing alcohol use by youth? The Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recently released the results of a national study asserting that they do, concluding from data collected at the state level that “stronger alcohol policies, including those that do not target youth specifically, are related to a reduced likelihood of youth alcohol consumption.” Ask at your town office or check their website: Is there a policy about where alcohol can be used? In what public places and under what circumstances? Does your community restrict the locations of alcohol retailers? Are there limits on placing alcohol signs at stores inside and outside?

If your town does have strong alcohol use policies, you are fortunate. Many Vermont towns do not have policies restricting public alcohol use. If your town’s policies are relatively weak, don’t despair. It often only takes a few concerned residents to create change. Speak to your town planning commission or select board members about making sure that your community is keeping their kids’ health as a priority. For talking points visit thecollaborative.us, call 802-824-4200 or email info@thecollaborative.us.