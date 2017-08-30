Local Student Receives Arlington Rescue Squad Scholarship

On August 16, William (Billy) Kiernan was awarded a scholarship by the Arlington Rescue Squad (ARSI) to help support his education while he attends the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, this fall. Billy joined ARSI as a junior member in October 2015 and achieved his certification as an Emergency Medical Responder in 2016. In between his studies at BBA, he continued to be an active member of the team, going on rescue calls and educating local school children about first aid and safety. Arlington Rescue Squad is a nonprofit organization serving the towns of Arlington, Sandgate, Sunderland and North Shaftsbury and provides mutual aid service to Bennington, Manchester and Cambridge. For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, call 802-375-6589.