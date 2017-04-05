Local Students Take the Plunge

Eighth grade students from Maple Street School took the Penguin Plunge at Stratton Mountain to raise funds for Special Olympics.

Six eighth-grade girls from Maple Street School, along with admissions/athletic director Jeff Barclay, took the Penguin Plunge at Stratton Resort’s on March 25. The event raised more than $1,500 for Special Olympics Vermont, which supports athletes with intellectual disabilities. The team, who called themselves The Double Dippers, included Julia Barclay of Sunderland, Lauren Crosier of Arlington, Madelyn Goebel of Sandgate, Cara and Spencer North of West Dover and Hannah Samuelson of Winhall.

April 5, 2017
