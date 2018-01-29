Local Thespians to Stage ‘Quilters, the Musical’ in Dorset

‘Quilters, the Musical’ by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek is a tender, moving play about a pioneer woman and her daughters, skillfully blending a series of interrelated scenes into a memorable musical performance. Each scene is introduced by a quilt square (or block) symbolic of life’s passages. Combining music, dance and drama, ‘Quilters’ captures the harsh challenges and the abiding rewards of frontier life with vivid, dramatic intensity. It is being presented by a consortium of Rutland Area women who have been involved in school and/or community theater for decades at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, 143 Church Street, Dorset. Director Jennifer Bagley and music director Rita Lane have assembled a cast of talented actresses with beautiful voices including Marsha Cassel, Melissa Chesnut-Tangerman, Julia Doiron, Mikki Lane, Maureen Sullivan and Tegan Waite. ‘Quilters’ is a play that has long been a passion of theirs, not only because some are quilters themselves, but because it tells a universal story – women may no longer be on the frontier, but many still face daily challenges of poverty, abuse and discrimination. Come together to create a quilt of compassion to warm today’s needy families! Admission is by free will, with profits donated to the Rutland County Women’s Network and Shelter (now The New Story Center). Call the 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmail.com for details.