Londonderry & Manchester Adopt Smoking/Tobacco Use Policies

Londonderry was one of the first towns in Vermont to dedicate their parks as smoke and tobacco free, and the Selectboard unanimously decided to update and extend the policy. All town properties, effective July 1, 2018, will be tobacco- and smoke-free. Between now and July 2018, smoking and use of any tobacco product is prohibited within 50 feet of any door or window of town buildings. Details are available at londonderryvt.org.

Manchester’s Selectboard adopted an ordinance, effective October 8, 2017 prohibiting the use of tobacco substitutes or smoking tobacco within 50 feet of an external doorway or air intake vent at the Town Hall and Public Safety buildings. Visit manchester-vt.gov for more information.

Policy is the cornerstone to youth substance use prevention and an indicator of public health. Creating a healthy environment shows youth that tobacco does not have to be a part of life, whether you are helping your parents at the transfer station or going to a meeting at town hall or attending a pancake breakfast at the fire department. Creating tobacco free areas helps to establish healthier environments for everyone by reducing the risk from exposure for non-tobacco users and supports tobacco users wanting to quit smoking.

The Vermont Department of Health is currently promoting the 3-4-50 campaign: three behaviors lead to four diseases resulting in more than 50 percent of deaths in Vermont. Tobacco use is one of the three behaviors; the other two are physical activity and poor diet. The four diseases include cancer, heart disease/stroke, type 2 diabetes and lung disease.

The Collaborative promotes the development of a healthy involved community supporting substance free youth in a caring environment. For more information, contact Victoria Silsby at 802-824-4200 or victoria@thecollaborative.us.