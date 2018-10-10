Long Trail School Inducts 17 Students to National Honor Society

On Thursday, September 20, Long Trail School held its annual National Honor Society (NHS) induction ceremony. New inductees are juniors Bodan Choi, Oisin Harrington, Jeremy Linfield and Yueqi ‘Ryan’ Wang; and sophomores Isa Blankenbaker, Avery Carter, Soren Ericksen, Rachel Lin, Emma Luikart, Jade Marantz, Maya Marcy, Georgia McClellan, Ben Park, Molly Sanderson, Alex Stefurak, Charleigh Tifft and Lillie Wildman. The event was led by chapter president and senior Griff Gourd with assistance from other NHS members. After an address by Head of School Seth Linfield on influencing others to act through our own actions, the students highlighted the four pillars of NHS: leadership, scholarship, service and character.