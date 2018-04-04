Long Trail School Students Attend National UNICEF Summit

Three Long Trail School students attended the UNICEF USA Annual Summit in Washington, DC on March 10-13, 2018. This event is designed for those who are interested in global citizenship, international issues and activism on campus. Maya Marcy and Ben Park, accompanied Emery Letendre, who first spearheaded UNICEF efforts at LTS in 2016, and has led the student organization on campus ever since.

“This summit was absolutely inspiring and my life has been forever changed because of it,” Emery remarked. “We were empowered by speakers of all walks of life, ranging from a high school student from Parkland, FL, to an Afghan who escaped child marriage, to a woman who fled Nazi-occupied Austria as a refugee when she was only six.”

The students’ participation in the conference included four workshops tailored to their interests as well as presentations by numerous speakers.

In addition to inspiring presentations from people whose lives have been directly affected by crisis, untoward hardship, and poverty, the Summit agenda included presentations and workshops on how to organize a movement, with first-hand accounts from students and professional organizers; how to amplify your voice through public speaking, digital and social media, storytelling and music; and how to organize local events and activities that promote awareness of humanitarian issues affecting children around the globe.

A significant takeaway was effective advocacy skills in order to assist those children who do not have a voice to improve their situation.

During the conference, Maya, Ben and Emery met and engaged with people from around the world who also are working to improve the lives of children, their communities and the future for all.

Long Trail has the only high school UNICEF organization in Vermont. Emery and the LTS UNICEF Club would be glad to talk with other high schools who may be interested in starting their own UNICEF Club. For more information, please contact director of student life for the upper school, Beth Bove, at bbove@longtrailschool.org or 802-867-5717 x107.