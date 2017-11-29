Look for the Community Sharing Project’s Angel Trees

There are angels all around us! You will notice them on little Christmas trees at merchants throughout Manchester and the surrounding towns. The Community Sharing Project’s mission is to provide a more bountiful holiday for families in need living in Dorset, Danby, Rupert, Pawlet and Wells. We provide new boots, new clothes, new toys and an overflowing food basket to all recipients. You can help by choosing an angel or two from one of the Angel Trees, purchasing the item of clothing listed, and securely attaching the angel to the new, unwrapped item, returning it to the same location where you found the Angel Tree by Friday, December 8. You will find Angel Trees at the following locations: Gap, Carters, HN Williams, JK Adams, Dorset Union Store, Wells Country Store, Nichols Store, Dorset Library, Pawlet Library, Equinox Village, Vermont Stove Fixtures, American Hairlines, Berkshire Bank in Dorset and Manchester, Pawlet Church, Wells Episcopal, Wells Methodist, Mettawee Valley Church, Saint Francis Cabini and Dorset Church.

Community Sharing is also looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys. You may leave them at the Angel Tree locations or drop them off at the Dorset Church. Cash donations are also welcome; make your check payable to Community Sharing Project and send to PO Box 263, Dorset, VT 05251. For details, call Beth Eyre at 802-867-2463.