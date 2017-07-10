‘Lost in Yonkers’ to Open in Weston

The Weston Playhouse continues its season of award winners with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, ‘Lost in Yonkers,’ opening Thursday, July 20. This Neil Simon classic is made even more memorable with the Weston stage debut of Tony winner Elizabeth Franz in the central role of Grandma Kurnitz. Set in 1942, ‘‘Lost in Yonkers’ is a heartfelt coming-of-age story. After the death of his wife, ne’er-do-well Eddie deposits his two young sons on his mother’s doorstep to contend with their stern Grandma, flighty aunt Bella (and her secret romance), and Uncle Louie, a small-time hooligan.

Franz won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s ‘Death of a Salesman.’ A veteran of Neil Simon’s plays, she originated the role of Kate Jerome in ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and took over the role of Kate in ‘Broadway Bound.’ Her TV credits include roles on Arthur’s World, As the World Turns, Roseanne and The Gilmore Girls.

In this production, Franz will continue her collaboration with veteran director Kent Paul, who directed her and Sam Waterston in ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ at Syracuse Stage. The seven-person cast of ‘Lost in Yonkers’ includes Davy Raphaely, Tracy Michailidis and Michael Seltzer.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21, and the Saturday, July 22 matinee. Audiences attending the Sunday matinee on July 23 are invited to remain for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

‘Lost in Yonkers’ runs through July 29 at the Weston Playhouse at 12 Park Street in Weston. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.