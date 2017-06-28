LTS Moves Forward in Search for New Head of School

Last week, Long Trail School’s Steven Dear asked the Board of Trustees to move its plans for an executive search up by one year. The Trustees will begin a formal national search immediately with the aid of a professional leadership search firm. Dear has been affiliated with the school since 2007; as a parent, trustee, Board chair and ultimately, Head of School beginning in 2012. Dear, who has played a critical role in establishing LTS as a leader within the independent school community, cites health concerns requiring a lifestyle change. He will be involved in the search process for his successor to ensure a smooth transition, and has agreed to stay on in full capacity as Head through December 31, giving the Trustees time to be thoughtful, thorough and deliberate in their quest for a new leader. The Trustees will begin the process by establishing a formal search committee within the school community. Dear will assist the new Head as he or she takes over. “We thank Steven for his dedication, enthusiasm and guidance over his years of service to the school,” stated Board chair Tamatha Blanchard. “We move confidently and excitedly toward the next chapter in Long Trail’s history.”