LTS Students Sweep American Legion Oratorical Competition

Long Trail School ninth graders Avery Carter, Isabel Blankenbaker and Ben Park recently attained the top three places in the local American Legion oratorical competitions. The contest develops a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the US Constitution among high school students. The students participated in the district competition on February 24. Ben Park received third place and Isabel Blankenbaker was awarded second place. As first place recipient, Avery Carter will represent the District at the Vermont Contest in White River Junction on March 10. The state winner will then advance to the national competition, where generous college scholarships are awarded. “The students embraced preparing for a challenging competition that tested their skills in research, writing and public speaking,” stated English teacher James Gallen, who advised these students in their preparation. “Their dedication to civic engagement and historical knowledge was reaffirming to my confidence in this country’s bright future.”