LTS Students Take Part in Model UN

Four Long Trail School students, under the guidance of Social Studies chair Tess Kahn, participated in the Middlebury Model UN Competition in February. Becca Salzer, Zachary Lee , Evan Crumb and Will McCullough spent the day competing with eight other Vermont schools. Zachary and Becca were both first-time participants; Zachary received an Honorable Mention as a delegate from Ecuador in the Security Council/Crisis in Latin America. Becca represented Mongolia in the Climate Change Committee. Evan and Will, both having some Model UN background, represented Turkey and Greece in the role of International Development Banks.

“It is great to be a part of the growing network of Vermont based Model UN competitions. Model UN engages students with important, global issues and asks them to work together to compose effective solutions. The format of Model UN allows students to take ownership of an individual country’s perspective in their committees and understand the UN’s decision making process on a personal level,” explained Kahn. “Overall, Model UN is one of the best and fun ways to encourage students to develop their research, public speaking and teamwork skills in a real world setting.” Kahn is preparing another ten students for a Model UN Conference at Saint Johnsbury Academy on March 18.