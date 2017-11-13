LTS to Stage ‘Hello Dolly!’

The Arts Department at Long Trail School (LTS) in Dorset will present the musical, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 19, at 2 p.m. A crowd favorite on Broadway, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ is an energetic and exciting musical full of love, wit, great music and dancing. The romantic and comic escapades of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker and ‘woman who arranges things,’ will entertain all ages. The show includes such memorable songs as Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, Before the Parade Passes By, Hello, Dolly, Elegance, and It Only Takes a Moment.

The LTS cast features Savannah Hastings as Dolly; Nicholas DeMauro as Horace Vandergelder; Noah Patry as Cornelius Hackl; Casey McMullen as Barnaby Tucker; Eliza Ligon as Irene Molloy; Jade Marantz as Minnie Fay; Makenzie McMullen as Ermengarde; Aidan Cooper as Ambrose Kemper. Rounding out an incredible ensemble of unforgettable characters are McKinley Bremel, Hugh O’Donnell, Emily (Leon) Bell, Kassidy Brooks, Zachary Wildman, Emma Luikart, Sawyer Powers, Ilsa Schaub, Katie Roberts, Emma Hoffman, Carlie Roberts, Harlow Quail and Abigail Hazlett. Henry Harding will be running lights. The production’s cast and crew of Long Trail students will be directed by Tracey Wesley. The orchestra will be led by Geoffrey Gee and will feature Long Trail School students and faculty. Kimerer LaMothe acts as choreographer, and Dave Wesley is technical director.

‘Hello Dolly!’ is sure to be a sell-out. Reserve your tickets now by going online to longtrailschool.org. Tickets prices are $10 for students and senior citizens and $15 for adults.