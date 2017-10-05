LTS Welcomes New Faculty

Long Trail School and Seth Linfield, interim Head of School, welcome seven new faculty members and three other professionals for the 2017/18 school year. These new faculty members bring a wealth of experience to the Long Trail program. In Math, Jody Sanderson teaches Algebra and Math Studies. Jody and her husband Brian have two children, Eli ’18 and Molly ‘21, who attend LTS. James Gallen has joined the English department to teach grades eight and nine. The World Languages department welcomes Jackie McKinstry to teach French and Spanish. In the Arts, Anna Bean returns to teaching theatre after seven years teaching English at the high school and college levels. Erika Tyler has also joined the Arts department to teach music. Michael Kelley is teaching physics. Bill Meyer, with over 30 years experience teaching biochemistry at UVM, is teaching sixth grade Earth Science.

Mary Beth O’Donnell has become Long Trail’s director of middle school student life. She lives in Manchester with her husband Mark and four children, Bailey ’17, Hugh ’19, Nick ’24 and Nora ’24. Irene Goyette, Long Trail’s assistant registrar and receptionist, is the smiling face at the building’s main entrance. Deb Sheldon has become Long Trail’s food service manager. She lives in Manchester and is host mother to many LTS international students. She has been involved with Long Trail as a parent since her son Liam ‘17 started as a sixth grader.