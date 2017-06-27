Ludlow Arts and Craft Festival

Come celebrate the 34th annual summer Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen Arts and Craft Festival! Special events are being held in celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. You won’t want to miss browsing amongst the artisans’ creations on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine at Fletcher Farm, located on Route 103, just south of the village of Ludlow. Juried crafts include folk art, primitives, gold and silver jewelry, woodworking and woodcarving, photography, basketry, pottery, handmade soaps, party dips and herbal products, maple syrup, quilts and fabric items and other creations. There will also be crafting demonstrations, children’s activities and food concessions, and Uncle Hal’s Famous Crabgrass Band will entertain with a wide variety of live music throughout the day.