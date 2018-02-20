Ludlow ‘Sound of Music’ Singalong to Fund BRGNS Foodshelf

Looking for something to do on a cold February evening? Join Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) on Thursday, February 22, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the classic movie, ‘The Sound of Music,’ and sing along, as loud as you want while supporting the BRGNS foodshelf. The show will be presented by the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium at 37 Depot Street in Ludlow; the theater is on the second floor above the Ludlow town offices, and is handicapped accessible. Bring the whole family. Even if you don’t have a great singing voice there will be plenty to blend with you. Admission is an optional $5 per person donation to the foodshelf. Space is limited; donate today and reserve seats, or take a chance at the door on the evening of the event. For more information, call Audrey at 802-228-3663 or visit brgn.org.