LVRS Seeks Volunteers

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) is looking for volunteers for a one-day project on Sunday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Volunteers of all ages are asked to help label and stuff letters for the LVRS annual fundraiser. Come for an hour or two, or plan to stay for lunch. Lunch, snacks and good company will be provided. LVRS is located on Route 100, north of the blinking light in Londonderry. LVRS serves Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham and Winhall.