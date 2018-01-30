Magic Mountain Concert to Benefit Flood Brook Students

The popular band The Old Main will play a special, one-night-only concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, at The Black Line Tavern, 495 Magic Mountain Access, Londonderry, to benefit the students of Flood Brook School. Hailing from the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, The Old Main has drawn favorable comparisons to bands such as The Avett Brothers and The Band, while retaining a style uniquely their own with catchy original music and creatively reimagined covers. They’ve been called everything from folk-rock to alt-Americana, though no label or description compares to hearing their foot-stomping music in person. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Flood Brook School, the Weston Marketplace, Brown Enterprises or by emailing nadinevanhouten@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for enrichment activities for the students of Flood Brook School.