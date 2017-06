Magician to Visit Winhall Library

Magician Tom Joyce comes to the Winhall Memorial Library to ‘Build a Better World with Magic’ at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Joyce is masterful at entertaining people of all ages. To learn more, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Visit winhallmemoriallibrary.com.