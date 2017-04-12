Make a Discovery at MCS

On Thursday, April 13, the Mettawee Community School’s sixth grade will present ‘Dig It! A Musical Tale of Ancient Civilizations,’ written by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson. There will be two performances at 1 and 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to these free, handicapped accessible presentations. The audience will take a journey back in time to learn about the past through facts, reputable theories and legends, in the time of Mesopotamia, the building of the pyramids, as well as back in Ancient Rome, and more. There will be visits to Confucius, King Zozer, Gilgamesh and Romulus and Remus. Come along with two archaeologists Taki and Tut, who after discovering ‘Lucy,’ are led back in time so that they, and others, can better understand the present and possibilities of the future.

Sixth grade teachers Mrs. Lea and Mrs.Thomas, along with music teacher Ms. Hoyt, art teacher Ms. Helmetag, and paraeducator and costumer Mrs. Lewis have been overseeing the production preparations and rehearsals. Each sixth grader has been charged with a quick research project about a ‘Dig It!’ character and time period; oral presentations will be made to their classmates. For more information, call Mettawee Community School at 802-645-9009. MCS is located at 5788 Route 153 in West Pawlet.