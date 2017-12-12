Manchester and Bennington County Events

Manchester VFW to Serve Christmas Community Dinner

VFW Post 6471 in Manchester is proud to be hosting the Christmas Community Dinner on Monday, December 25. Formerly held at the First Congregational Church, this is the Post’s second year hosting the event. The entire public is welcome to come dine with friends and family. Donations are very much appreciated and are used for the next year’s event. Dinner is free of charge, and will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. Parties of six are encouraged to call and make reservations at 802-362-9840. Volunteers would also be greatly appreciated; please call to inquire. Post 6471 is located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester.

Festive Basket Party to Raise Funds for LTS Field Trips

Enjoy the holiday season with festivities at Manchester’s Boorn Brook Farm while supporting academic field trips for grades six to ten at Long Trail School. On Thursday, December 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., you will enjoy craft beer or wine, sausage and vegetarian appetizers and a basket bonanza, with more than 20 baskets of items valued at over $5,000 in merchandise and services. This adult-only event is open to the public; admission is $25, and includes four 4-ounce craft beers or two glasses of wine with appetizers. Attendees may purchase additional drinks and food if desired. Raffle tickets for the baskets are sold singly, or in packs of five or 15; they can be purchased at the event or at Long Trail School. The winning tickets will be pulled at 9 p.m.; winners do not need to be present. Boorn Brook Farm is located at 507 Benson Road in Manchester Center. For further information, contact Laura Callen, at 802-867-5717 extension 161 or lcallen@longtrailschool.org.

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 17, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefires, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Wallingford Breakfast with Santa

Maple Valley Grange at the corner of Dugway Road and Route 7, South Wallingford, will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 16. Come for pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and a beverage, $5 for adults and $3 for children. The kids get a gift from Santa, too. For details, call 802-353-4651 or send an email to

kandie_stocker@yahoo.com.

Tinmouth Contra Dance

Bring your friends and family to the Tinmouth Community Center for a Contra Dance with The Cabin Hunters– Nate Paine, Brendan Taaffe and Mike Roberts – with Mary Wesley calling, on Friday, December 15, from 8 to 11 p.m. All dances are taught, and you do not need a partner. There also will be refreshments. The Community Center is located at 573 Route 140, five miles west of Wallingford. Bring clean, non-marring shoes. Admission is $10 to $12, $8 for teens and free for children 12 and under. Go to tinmouthcontradance.org or call

802-881-6775 for more information.

Manchester Menorah Lighting

Join Chabad of Manchester for the annual public Menorah Lighting on Tuesday, December 12. The grand 9-foot community Menorah will be lit in Manchester’s Adams Park at 4:30 p.m. on the first night of Hannukah. There will be traditional songs, prizes for the kids, chocolate gelt and warm treats for all. For more information, call 518-506-8678 or go to manchesterjewishlife.com.

ICM Family Chanukah Service

Join Isreal Congregation of Manchester (ICM) for a lively service complete with foot-stomping fiddling by sisters Ida Mae and Lila Specker, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 12. This early family Chanukah service allows time to share the lighting of the Chanukiot, sing songs and enjoy a delicious, festive meal joyously sponsored by Board members. The kids will judge whose latkes are the best, so find your favorite recipe or discover a new one, and bring them to ICM that evening – or before if that’s easier. (Please do not use peanut oil.) Dreidel games will be played and for dessert, sufganiyot – special Chanukah donuts -– will be served.

Knit Hats for Kids

Join Knit1Purl1 at 4783-2 Main Street, Manchester Center, every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., to knit hats for kids in need in our area. Able knitters of all ages are welcome. Bring your size 9 or 10 needles. Knit1 Purl1 and Berroco yarns will donate yarns for the hats. They will be accepting donations of aran and chunky yarns if you can’t join us to knit. Call 802-362-3918 for directions.

Giving Tree for Foster Children

Starbucks Manchester and Northshire Baptist Church are partnering to help foster children in our community this Christmas season! A Giving Tree has been placed at Starbucks with tags that represent a need or wish from a child who was recently placed into foster care. Come get a tag and bring the unwrapped gift back to Starbucks by Wednesday, December 20 at 12 noon. The presents will be delivered to children through Vermont state foster care before Christmas.

Interfaith Council Holiday Project

The Interfaith Council’s Holiday Project has been helping Manchester families in need for more than 35 years by providing holiday food baskets as well as clothing, toys and books for children. Last year over 70 families were served, of which over half had children. Organizations and individuals who would like to ‘adopt’ a family or child, which entails buying clothing needed, can contact Linda Drunsic at 802-362-1513. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, you can forward a check to: IFC Holiday Project, PO Box 2644, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Your donation will be used to purchase food for the baskets, with any monies left over going towards the IFC Emergency Needs Fund, whcih helps families in need meet emergency living expenses such as fuel, rent or medical costs.

Hebron Presbyterian Church

The Hebron United Presbyterian Church East at 6559 22 in East Hebron will resume its third Monday Community Dinner and Devotions on January 15. There will be no dinner in December. Morning worship is held at Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, 3153 Route 30, West Hebron, every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.