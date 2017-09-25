Manchester Arts & Crafts Festival

Craftproducers kicks off American Craft Week in Vermont with the 29th annual Manchester Fall Art and Craft Festival, Friday to Sunday, September 29 to October 1, rain or shine inside Riley Rink on Route 7A, just north of Manchester. The show will feature 150 artists and artisans, who will be displaying and selling their traditional and contemporary crafts, original art and specialty foods, alongside a variety of food concessions, live music and regional craft beers. Many crafters will also be doing demostrations, including Zhong-Hua Lu, whose life story, artistic work and teaching career are documented in a detailed memoir written by his wife, Ellen Graf. Hours for the Festival are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adult admission is $10; children are free. Please leave your pets at home. Complete information is available at craftproducers.com, or contact Tim Cianciola at 802-425-3399 or tim@craftproducers.com.