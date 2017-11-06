Manchester Basket Party

Catholic Daughters Court Saint Rita at Saint Paul’s Church on Bonnet Street/Route 30, Manchester will be hosting a Basket Party on Saturday, November 11. Doors will open at 11 a.m. to allow for plenty of time before the drawings begin. Tickets are $10 and include a light lunch. Additional tickets are $2 a sheet. The baskets are all built around a theme, and the timing makes this a fine opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping. How about Spaghetti for a Crowd, with an Italian imported jumbo pasta bowl filled with two pounds of spaghetti, two jars of sauce, parmesan cheese and a kitchen towel? Or Christmas decorations for newlyweds or a basket filled with gifts for a teacher? There will be 100 baskets or more; come have fun and see what you can win. For more information, call Linda McGinnis, evenings at 802-379-1198.