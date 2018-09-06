Manchester Basket Party

The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold a Basket Party on Saturday, September 15. Doors open at 11 a.m.; tickets will be drawn starting at 1 p.m. The $8 admission includes 20 tickets plus lunch. Sheets of extra tickets are $3 each. There will be door prizes and a special raffle for a basket of lottery tickets. All are welcome. Proceeds will go towards the Ladies’ Auxiliary scholarship fund. The Auxiliary holds bingo on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Bring a friend! The Eagles are located at 2282 Route 11 in Manchester Center. For more information, call Ann Troumbley at 802-867-5342.