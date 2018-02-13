Manchester & Bennington Community Events

Manchester Breakfast

Manchester firefighters will be serving up a delicious all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, February 18, from 7 to 11 a.m. Enjoy blueberry and plain pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, fresh scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, rosemary homefries, English muffins, orange juice and coffee at the Firehouse, located at 6041 Main Street, Manchester Center, behind the Town Hall. This month’s breakfast is sponsored by Mountain Plumbing and Heating and RK Miles.

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefires, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Dorset Mardi Gras Dinner

United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will hold its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Mardi Gras Dinner on Tuesday, February 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring crab bisque, fried chicken, white fish fillets with remoulade, Cajun chicken stew with dumplings, boulettes, cheesy grits and corn soufflé, praline-topped sweet potatoes, tossed green salad, pork sausage links and Jim’s buttermilk pancakes. Assorted desserts and beverages will be served. Tickets are $15 for adults or $30 for mom, dad and kids. Order at 802-867-2260 or dorsetchurch@gmail.com. The church is located at 143 Church Street in Dorset Village.