Manchester & Bennington County Community Events

Manchester VFW Valentine Dinner

VFW Post 6471 at 28 Depot Street in Manchester will be hosting an early Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, February 9, featuring prime rib au jus or fresh stuffed salmon while it lasts, with baked potato, vegetable and dinner rolls, for $15 per person. Serving is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the community. For further details, call 802-362-9840.

Arlington Mac and Cheese Dinner

The American Legion Post 69 of Arlington is hosting a fundraising Macaroni and Cheese Dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, followed by music and dancing with the Julie Shea Band at 7. It’s just a $5 cover charge at the door, with proceeds going toward Manchester Special Olympics.

Bennington Spaghetti Supper

First Baptist Church of Bennington will host a Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, February 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The Church is located at 601 Main Street in Bennington.

Valley Falls VFW Breakfast

The Auxiliary of the Valley Falls VFW Post 1938, located on Poplar Avenue in Valley Falls, N.Y., will host their monthly breakfast on Sunday, February 11, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu consists of eggs made to order, French toast, pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, fried potatoes, coffee, juice, fruit and biscuits with sausage gravy. The cost is $8 for those over age 13 and $4 for children 5 to 12.

Winter Carnival in Springfield

The fourth annual Springfield Winter Carnival will be held the weekend of February 10 at Crown Point Country Club. In addition to sledding, snow kayaking and the ever-popular Broomball Tournament, Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures will be back on the scene, bringing the joy of laughter and dazzling the crowds with his whimsical circus act. You won’t want to miss the spectacular fireworks show – and new this year, an evening with Ben Fuller Music and Trout River! Call 802-885-2727 for more information.

Dorset Church Mardi Gras Dinner & Shrove Tuesday Breakfast

United Church of Dorset and East Rupert invites the community to its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Mardi Gras Dinner on Tuesday, February 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring the cuisine of Sherrie Baker. The menu will include Louisiana crab bisque, carnival fried chicken, cornmeal crusted white fish fillets with remoulade sauce, Cajun chicken stew with dumplings, Mary’s boulettes with brown sauce, cheesy grits and corn soufflé, praline-topped sweet potatoes, tossed green salad, pork sausage links and Jim’s buttermilk pancakes. Assorted desserts and beverages will be served. Tickets are $15 for adults or $30 for the family (mom, dad and kids), and may be ordered by calling 802-867-2260 or by emailing dorsetchurch@gmail.com. The church is located at 143 Church Street in Dorset Village.