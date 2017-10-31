Manchester & Bennington County Events

Manchester Breakfast

Manchester firefighters will be serving up a delicious all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. Enjoy blueberry and plain pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, fresh scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, rosemary homefries, English muffins, orange juice and coffee at the Firehouse, 6041 Main Street, Manchester Center, behind the Town Hall, generously sponsored by Rising Sun Landscaping and Brown Enterprises.

West Pawlet Breakfast

Sunday, November 5, there will be a Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, held at the firehouse at 2806 Route 153/Main Street from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The West Pawlet firehouse is a handicap accessible site. All are welcome. The menu will include regular, chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for those under age 5. Proceeds go towards the WPFD’s equipment and training needs. For information, contact Antonio Landon at 802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Danby Mt. Tabor Basket Raffle

Proceeds from a Basket Party on Saturday, November 4, will benefit the Danby-Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department. It will be held at Currier Memorial School in Danby. Doors will open at 2 p.m., with drawing starting at 4. The cost is $5 for the first sheet of tickets and $2 for each additional sheet. Refreshments will be available.

Manchester Basket Party

Catholic Daughters Court Saint Rita at Saint Paul’s Church on Bonnet Street/Route 30, Manchester, will be hosting a Basket Party on Saturday, November 11. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 and include a light lunch. Additional tickets for bidding are available for $2 a sheet. The Catholic Daughters are known for the quality of their lunches and their baskets, so the event is not to be missed! The baskets are all built around a theme, and the timing makes this a fine opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping. For more information, call Linda McGinnis, evenings at 802-379-1198.

Rutland Book Sale

Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their monthly Book Sale on Friday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse thousands of organized, new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. This month, all holiday books are buy one, get one free. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860 to learn more.

Bennington Gift Auction

Stop by the Bennington Price Chopper and purchase Cancer Crusaders holiday gift basket auction raffle tickets to win over $1500 worth of products and gift certificates to local restaurants and business from Manchester to Bennington on these days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 3 to 5 and 10 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The gift baskets feature maple products, hair products, handcrafted items and more. Tickets are $1 each, ten for $5 or 25 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Cancer Center patients’ resources.