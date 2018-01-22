Manchester & Bennington County Things to Do!

Bennington SketchCrawl

The world-wide SketchCrawl is a global drawing marathon, taking a designated time to get together with others to journal and draw anything that’s around you. Bennington sketchers of all ability levels are welcome to participate; bring your own art supplies on Saturday, Janurary 27, at 10:30 a.m. to the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver Street, for 90 minutes of sketching – solo or in groups, inside or out. Bennington SketchCrawl is a project of the Bennington Area Arts Council. For more information, call 708-606-4673.

Collectors’ Hobby Show

The TriTown Collectors Club will hold a family Hobby Show on Sunday, January 28, at the Hampton Inn in Bennington, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly with a day-long series of activities for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books there will be a special quiz for collectors at the coin club table giving away many interesting door prizes including a nice group of collectable quarters. Three new coin collectors will be present as well as a dealer with with fractional civil war currency and other paper money and a collector of vintage sports cards. There is no admission charge and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-297-1274.

Local Group to Host Fossil Free Fast Watch in Manchester

Fossil Free Fast is an event taking place in Washington DC on Wednesday, January 31, sponsored by 350.org, the highly-regarded environmental group founded by Bill McKibben. At the event, planned for the day after Trump’s first State of the Union address, environmental and political leaders will lay out their plans to resist his Administration’s ongoing attacks on the climate to secure the lasting change on global warming that we need. Bernie Sanders is one of the scheduled speakers, along with McKibben and other leaders in the environmental movement. The event will be live streamed that evening. Northshire environmental justice group Earth Matters and Transition Town Manchester will host a watch party at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester Village. The event is free, and will offer a cash bar with wine and beer and a pot-luck dinner starting at 7 p.m. Bring a favorite dish to share, or come for the live stream only, running from 8 to 9 p.m. Earth Matters, Transition Town Manchester, MoveOn Manchester and 350VT are co-sponsors. RSVP at actionnetwork.org/events/fossil-free-fast. Contact Anne D’Olivo at dolivoanne@gmail.com or Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619 for further details.

Manchester Soup & Bread Lunch

The Mary and Martha Fellowship will be holding a Soup and Bread Luncheon at First Baptist Church in Manchester, located at the intersection of Bonnet and Main Streets, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 27. Proceeds will go toward the Church’s kitchen renovation. Take outs will also be available. Call Lisa Towlsee at 802-362-3076 for details.

Arlington Free Community Dinner

The winter 2018 series of free community dinners, home-made and served by Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Arlington, kicks off on Friday, January 26. The menu includes a variety of chilis, including vegetarian options, along with breads, salad, dessert and beverages. Hosting this first dinner, served from 5:30 to 7 p.m., snow or shine, -are parishioners Irene Novotny and Adele Miller. Saint James’ is located on Route 7A, across from the Arlington Community House. There is plenty of parking, and the church is handicapped accessible. Any free-will donations are gratefully accepted and will be earmarked to help fund the town’s Food and Fuel program. For more information, call 802-375-9952 or go to stjamesarlingtonvt.org. Mark your calendars for the next free community dinner hosted by the Battenkill Valley Medical Center on February 23. The remaining 2018 dinners will be on March 23 and April 27.

Dorset Free Community Supper

The United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be serving a free community supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24. The menu will feature pasta with meat sauce or vegetarian mushroom marinara, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato salad, tossed green salad, broccoli with garlic and olive oil, garlic bread and assorted desserts. Winter community suppers are for everyone – moms and dads that need a break, people who want a night out in the middle of winter, families rushing from work to sports, people stretching their budget – come for warm fellowship and a hot meal! These free meals will also be held on February 28 and March 21. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30, in Dorset. Take outs will be available. For details, call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email at dorsetchurch@gmailcom.