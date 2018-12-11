Manchester Christmas Concert

The choir at Christ Our Savior Parish (formerly Saint Paul’s Catholic Church) on Bonnet Street/Route 30 in Manchester will be performing their annual Christmas concert at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 16. This will be the event’s 15th year under the direction of Michael Gallagher, and will feature a delightful mix of familiar and unfamiliar Christmas music, this year accompanied by a small orchestra. The concert will also feature a setting of lessons and carols from the youth of the church.