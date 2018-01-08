Manchester Community Events

Manchester Blood Drive

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the First Congregational Church, located at 3624 Main Street in Manchester Village. Those who donate will receive a $5 gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts. You can save up to 15 minutes by using the redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to answer health and history questions. Schedule an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. There is always a great need for blood donations; your pint of blood is a gift of life for the person who needs it. For more information, call Linell Pike at 802-362-3380.

Green Mountain Club Hikes

The Bennington Section of the Green Moutain Club will be meeting every third Sunday of the month in 2018 for a variety of hikes, snowshoe or crosscountry ski excursions throughout southern Vermont. Each will be from two to four miles in length, meeting at the Bennington Rec Center at 1 p.m. To learn more, call Harda Bradford at 802-447-7065.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will snowshoe to the Thoreau Cabin at Merck Forest on Sunday, January 14. Meet them at 9:30 a.m. in the Shaw’s parking lot in Manchester Center, or at 10 a.m. at the Merck Forest Welcome Center. If the cabin is unoccupied (it can be rented for overnight use) the group can take a break and lunch in the cabin with a fire going; otherwise they will do so outside. Bring extra clothes, lunch and snack, fluids, plus snowshoes or traction, depending on conditions. RSVP to Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1422 or alstrupkeld@gmail.com.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will snowshoe or ski Mother Myrick on Friday, January 12, for a challenging trip up 3356 feet of elevation at a fast pace. The group will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the top of Nichols Hill in Dorset. There is a big view from the ridgeline 30 minutes beyond the summit. Bring extra clothes, extra gloves or mittens, hand warmers, fluids, snacks and lunch. RSVP required; contact Katie Adams at 802-516-978-4016 or ktkadams@comcast.net.

Dollar Skate at Riley Rink

There will be a Kids’ Dollar Skate at Riley Rink in Manchester on Sunday, January 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enjoy ice skating and a bake sale while supporting the BBA girls’ hockey team. Admission is $1 for children 13 and under, and $3 for those 14 and older. Skate rentals are not included. The event is sponsored by The Perfect Wife and Spiral Press Cafe.

A Family Concert at MCL

Families are invited to camp in at the Manchester Community Library on Thursday, January 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Family Fort Night in the Kids’ Barn, to read stories, sing songs, eat snacks and build forts. Bring your own blankets, pillows and flashlights – and feel free to wear your pajamas! This program is free and open to the public; no library card is required. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Visit the website at mcl.org for details.

Stratton Lecture Series Opens

The Summit Lecture Series at Stratton Mountain School (SMS) will return this winter for its third season, featuring noted academics and professionals from a broad range of fields discussing important issues of the day. All events take place in the Patti Kaltsas Center on the SMS campus, accessible to those with disabilities. The first lecture, on Thursday, January 11, at 6 p.m., is titled ‘The Vermont Backache Quiz: New Research and Hope for People with Backaches,’ given by Dr. Andrew Haig, one of the world’s top backache experts. Come have some fun as Dr. Haig mixes surprising new research findings with the absurd things people – and their doctors – really think about back problems. Admission is $10; purchase tickets at gosms.org or at the door. For more information, contact Jennifer Grigsby at 802-856-1179 or jgrigsby@gosms.org.