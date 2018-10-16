Manchester Community Library Appoints New Executive Director

The Manchester Community Library announces the appointment of a new executive director. J. Violet Gannon will be taking over the reins at MCL effective October 22. She will be replacing Betsy Bleakie, executive director since 2011, who will be moving into a new role in development and fundraising for the Library.

Gannon has spent much of her career in higher education and healthcare. She most recently served as patient experience manager at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Prior to that, she directed the Career Development Center at Trinity College in Connecticut, following her position as assistant dean and director of the University of Chicago’s Careers in Health Professions where she developed a program providing students and young alumni with resources to develop individualized portfolios of experiences and competencies required for advanced study in health and medicine. She also founded and directed a summer fellowship program in which she taught an intensive, interdisciplinary seminar, lecturing on the behavioral, social, political and economic aspects of healthcare. In recognition of her commitment to supporting students engaged in civic-minded scholarship, Gannon was awarded the University Community Service Center’s Staff Service Award. At both institutions, she recruited and led teams of professionals committed to community building and civic engagement.

“I am delighted to be joining the Manchester Community Library,” Gannon said. “It is a cultural, literary, and social powerhouse with a talented Board and staff. I was drawn to the position by their efforts to serve the diverse needs of the community and by the passion of donors committed to ensuring their success.”

Gannon was selected for the position at MCL following a nationwide search, assisted by the Burlington-based consulting firm of Gallagher, Flynn and Company. Both the search committee set up by the library’s Board of Trustees, as well as the full Board, were impressed with Gannon’s record of excellence in leading creative initiatives and providing strategic vision and direction, according to Kate Orme, chair of MCL’s Board of Trustees. “Violet’s mission-driven, nonprofit experience in higher education and healthcare, combined with her intellect, her passion for the Library’s mission and her energy and enthusiasm make her an outstanding choice for executive director,” she said. “We are confident of her ability to lead our … staff, to be a strong partner with the Board of Trustees, and to forge and nurture important relationships within … the community we serve.”

Gannon starts her new position on October 22 and can be reached via email at jvgannon@mclvt.org or by phone at 802-362-2607.