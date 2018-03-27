Manchester Community Library Events Open to Public

Join BBA Spanish teacher Sue Ritchie at Manchester Community Library (MCL) on Friday, March 30, from 3 to 3:55 p.m. for Spanish conversation, drama and stories. Practice your Spanish conversation skills in a fun, relaxed setting.

The Manchester Memories series continues on Tuesday, April 3, with a presentation by Philip Bourn, retired chief of the Manchester Fire Department, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Philip – affectionately known as ‘Grub’ – served the Fire Department for almost 40 years. His father was also chief of the Fire Department from 1953 to 1970. Grub is the owner of Bourn’s Tire and Auto Center.

Are you game for a challenging evening? Meet up for Tabletop Game Night on Wednesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. Bring a board game from your collection to share, or choose from the Library’s abundant assortment. Fun and games for all ages.

Interested in chess? Enjoy a chess chat with Tom and learn about this challenging game from first moves to checkmate. They’re forming a chess club at the Library, so this is your chance to join. All players are welcome, from beginner to advanced. The evening event is free and open to the public.

All programs are free and open to the public. Call 802-362-2607 for more information. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.