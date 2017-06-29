Manchester Community Library Summer Reading Events

The Summer Reading Program at Manchester Community Library (MCL), ‘Build A Better World, kicks off on Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. with a visit from Bob, owner of the Vermont Wooden Block Company. He’ll introduce kids and their families to the coolest blocks ever, and then everyone will have a chance to build with them.

On July 13, meet Bill Beideman, a volunteer firefighter and his fire truck. Climb aboard and learn about a firefighter’s equipment, tools and experiences. July 20, if you can imagine it, you can make it at a creative workshop with local artist Kim Ray. On July 27, meet live hawks, owls and falcons from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum and learn about the life cycles of birds of prey, recommended for ages five and up. August 3, there will be a stuffed animal sleepover and party with Hullabaloo’s Alexandra Langstaff, and August 10 is Remakery Day, offering a chance for kids and their grownups to tinker with tools to remake or repair broken appliances or create something new.

Kids can register for the Library’s Summer Reading Program any day or at any of these super fun Thursday events; all begin at 10:30 a.m. Read to earn free raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the many special raffle packages on display throughout the Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-362-2607 or visit the website at mclvt.org