Manchester Community Library to Present ‘Essential Oils 101’

Join certified professional aromatherapist Daniela Stewart at the Manchester Community Library on Wednesday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m., for an introductory session about one of Nature’s most powerful ways to support your well-being and to enhance the environment of your home. Learn about why essential oils are so effective and how they are used for stress relief, immune support, respiratory health, sleep and mood enhancement and emotional balance; how to blend a massage oil and one for muscle pain relief; which oils are fabulous in an all-natural bathroom cleaner; how to use oils with steam inhalation; what to look for when purchasing oils and more. Stewart is a member of the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy, and has a lifetime international background of benefitting from and studying alternative medicines, including essential oils. The founder of Vermont All Naturals, a custom-blending and consultation company in Dorset, she has been designing aromatherapy products since 2015. The program is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required at events@mclvt.org or 802-549-4577. Refreshments will be served.