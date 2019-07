Manchester Concert on the Green

Manchester’s 2019 Town Green Concert Series continues, sponsored by The Bank of Bennington, Wednesday, July 31 with Rick Reddington and the Luv. It starts at 6 p.m. at Factory Point Town Green on Depot Street (Route11/30), just east of the big roundabout. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; dogs are welcome but must be leashed at all times. For details, call 802-362-1439 or email [email protected]