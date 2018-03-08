Manchester Democrats to Meet

The Manchester Democrats are hosting a party on Sunday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester. The goal of the event is to recruit new members and get local Democrats fired up and ready to take action for the statewide and national elections in November.

The ‘2018 Is Ours!’ party is open to all Democrats in Manchester, the Northshire and Bennington County. This free event will feature live music by the Merry Pranksters and a stand-up comedy set by Rabbi Bob Alper. Free appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be served and beer and wine will be offered at the cash bar.

“We’re ready to move from resistance into action – 2018 is our year,” says Kathleen James, chairperson for the Manchester Democrats.

After the party, participants are invited to stay for a discussion on politics, strategies and what can be accomplished in 2018. If you wish, bring an appetizer to share; it will be appreciated, but is not required.

If you have questions, you can call Kathleen at 802-733-1435 or email kcjames@comcast.net.