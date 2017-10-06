Manchester Dog Park Plans to Add Board Members

The Manchester Dog Park (MDP) is expanding its Board to make the already popular community gathering place for dogs and their people even better. The MDP plays an important role in the town. It’s where our canine companions can run, play and socialize with each other – off-leash, with abandon and in safety. Many new friendships have been forged at the Dog Park, where local and out-of-town visitors, both human and canine, are guaranteed a warm and friendly welcome.

To keep their ten-year momentum going and enhance the Park’s offerings and appeal, the Board has decided to expand and form working committees that will focus on community communications, park maintenance, development and fundraising. The MDP Foundation is a non-profit entity that receives no taxpayer money, only grants and donations. The new Board will need help from all who love dogs and use the Park to accomplish these goals. The MDP is a considered an asset in Manchester, and is a resource for residents and visitors to area hotels, motels and inns, which increasingly market themselves as dog- friendly.

You are invited to join the Manchester Dog Park to create a more vibrant gathering place for dogs and the people who love them. To find out more and how you can lend your support, contact one of the Board members: founders Nancy Boardman, Linda Benway and Diane Pouliot, or new members Leslie Burg, Larry Landis, Jerry Skapof and Brian Vogel. Send an email to manchestervtdogpark@gmail.com.