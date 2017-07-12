Manchester Event to Highlight Conscious Consumption

The Eileen Fisher Company Store, in partnership with King Arthur Flour, invites you to B the Change at an outdoor event on Saturday, July 15, from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Marble Mill courtyard at 135 Depot Street in Manchester.

There are over 1000 companies that are certified B Corporations; many of them are in New England. B-Corps are made up of people using business as a force for good; they are better for workers, better for communities and better for the environment.

Come celebrate some of Vermont’s changemakers and enjoy free handmade pizza from King Arthur Flour. You can also sample products from other B-Corps, including Badger Balm, Cabot Cheese, Vermont Creamery, Prosperity Candle, Seventh Generation and Stonyfield Farm. Take a deeper look at the products you buy and learn how you can B the Change through conscious consumption.

There will also be limited edition Re-Made Eileen Fisher pieces created by CFDA Social Innovator Award Winners, a program offering fashion design students an opportunity to participate in a 12-month residency project to prototype commercially-viable ways to make new designs from damaged clothes from the Fisher Found recycling program. The three top design school grads were committed to socially conscious design and helped to move the brand’s VISION 2020 sustainability goals forward.