Manchester Events to Celebrate Creativity This Weekend

Earth Sky Time Farm, The Wilburton Inn and The Museum of the Creative Process in Manchester are celebrating creativity over Labor Day Weekend with some special events. From a family-friendly music festival at an organic farm to a racy cabaret to sculpture tours exploring the intersection of psychology and art, there is something for all ages and interests. What connects these events is the Levis family who farm, sing, think, host, work and play together in these neighboring enterprises.

A cocktail party reception with a cash bar for artists and art lovers kicks off the weekend at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 31. Meet some of Southern Vermont’s leading art creators and fellow patrons of the arts. RSVP to 802-362-2500.

On Saturday, September 1, at 10 a.m., psychiatrist and family patriarch Dr. Albert Levis will lead a guided tour of sculpture at the Museum of the Creative Process, 257 Wilburton Drive. From 2 to 4 p.m., Max Levis, PhD will host a workshop on Creativity for Self Discovery at the Moral Science Project at 3814 Main Street. This guided tour of 100 canvases by abstract expressionist Henry Gorski reveals how the mind predictably transforms conflict to resolution through a rollercoaster of six emotions that follow the laws of science. Create your own artwork and stories to discover your unique conflict resolution process. RSVP for either free event at 917-680-6739.

“Our family is as colorful as leaves in the autumn,” sings innkeeper Melissa Levis, who turned her year of 50 blind dates into naughty cabaret with songs of love in the age of Tinder. ‘The Innkeeper’s Daughter Cabaret’ is for mature audiences only, and begins at 8 p.m.; a cash bar will be available. Admission is free.

Vermont drama critic Jim Lowe will be in conversation with Dr. Levis at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 2, to discuss dramatic structure from ancient Greek drama to ‘West Side Story.’ The event is free and will be held at the Wilburton Inn, 257 Wilburton Drive, off River Road.

Oliver Levis and his wife Bonnie, founders of Earth Sky Time Community Farm, will host the third annual Moonshine Music Festival at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 2, with Billy Wylder and Rootbrew. See related story, The Vermont News Guide page 35.

The Levis Family has owned and operated the Wilburton Inn since 1987. For more information, call 802-362-2500 or visit wilburton.com.