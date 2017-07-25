Manchester Farmers’ Market

The Manchester Farmers Market will take place, rain or shine, on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in Adams Park in downtown Manchester Center. This week, Bud Mattison will perform music as our featured local artist, and kids can create helicopter seed dragonflies in our free activity tent. Our vendors have a wide range of ready-to-devour meals and local produce for you to browse, including this week’s harvest, eggplant and tomatoes. Plenty of parking is available (look for our signs!) and credit, debit, EBT, Crop Cash and Farm to Family coupons are accepted forms of payment.