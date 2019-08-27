Manchester Farmers Market

Summer produce is at its peak at the Manchester Farmers Market, so be sure to plan a visit before Labor Day pulls us all back into our back-to-school and work routines. Thursday, August 29, will be the Market’s last Art Farm of the season, so keep the kids happily occupied while you enjoy the music of guitar virtuoso King Arthur Junior. The Market is held rain or shine, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Adams Park, 5101 Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center. It accepts credit and debit cards, EBT and Farm to Family coupons. Leashed dogs are welcome.