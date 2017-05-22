Manchester Farmers’ Market Opens Thursday

The Manchester Farmers’ Market opens its 17th season on Thursday, May 25. The market is a producer-only market located in Adams Park on Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. Vendors offer a great selection of local vegetables, fruits, breads, cheeses, meats, prepared food and drink, including variety of vegan and gluten-free foods. The market also features handmade crafts. Everything is produced locally by the people who sell them.

This year they’ll be hosting some new farmers, crafters and chefs, along with welcoming back popular favorites. New faces this season include 3 Pigs Produce, Bromley Farm and Raven’s Gate Farm, to name only a few. Folks will also be happy to see Earth Sky Time, True Love Farm, Nana Kay’s, Happy Vermont Potter and Saratoga Apple back for another season, along with many other favorites.

Art Farm, a free, agriculture-inspired activity tent, is starting up on June 15 . They’ll be showing kids how to make their own foods – like ice cream or butter – from scratch, as well as doing herb planting, and crafting with fruits and veggies. The free Power of Produce Club is for all kids ages 5 to 12 during the month of July. Each week, they will be given a $2 coupon to use on any fruit or vegetable at the market. They’ll also get a booklet that will allow them to keep track of their choices and how many weeks they’ve participated. Kids are encouraged to try a sample of a local fruit or veggie each week.

The market will runs throught October 5, every Thursday, rain or shine, from 3 to 6 p.m. They accept debit, credit, EBT, Crop Cash, and Farm to Family coupons. Contact Krysta at mfmvermont@gmail.com, or 505-470-4237 to learn more.