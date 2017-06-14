Manchester Farmers’ Market

The Manchester Farmers Market will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Adams Park in downtown Manchester. Shoppers will find a vast selection of local produce, breads, cheeses, meats, prepared foods, and crafts. Visit our free kids’ activity tent. This week, music will be performed by returning performer and guitarist Jon Clinch. The market runs every Thursday, rain or shine.They accept credit, debit, EBT, Crop Cash and Farm to Family coupons. Ample parking is available nearby: look for our parking lot signs, or park on the street next to the market. For more email Krysta at mfmvermont@gmail.com.