Manchester First Baptist Church Ham & Strawberry Supper

The Mary Martha Fellowship of the First Baptist Church of Manchester invites anyone with a good appetite and a taste for roast ham, homemade salads and strawberry shortcake with freshly picked strawberries, homemade biscuits and real whipped cream to attend the annual Ham and Strawberry Dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The Church is located at the corner of Main and Bonnet Streets at the small roundabout in Manchester. Reservations for the dinner and takeouts may be made by calling Martha Thompson at 802-362-3473, and are recommended if stairs are a problem. Takeouts may be picked up between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. A donation of $12 for adults and $6 for children 8 and under is requested.